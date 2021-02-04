The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) reported two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the county as of 1 p.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 92. The individuals were two males in their 80s with underlying health conditions, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner, Jamie Gerken.

DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 24 lab-confirmed cases, one previously reported probable case has since been tested and is now a lab-confirmed case (probable cases decreased by one), two previously reported cases are now hospitalized, and 53 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 p.m. Thursday.

In addition, there are 797 active cases in the county.

