The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is reporting an additional three deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total to 78 in the county.

According to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken, the individuals were a female in her 60s with underlying health conditions, a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions, and a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

The department also noted an increase of 20 lab-confirmed cases, four probable cases, one case hospitalized, and 72 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

In addition, there are 942 current active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

