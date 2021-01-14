The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is reporting an additional three deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total to 78 in the county.
According to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken, the individuals were a female in her 60s with underlying health conditions, a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions, and a male in his 60s with underlying health conditions.
The department also noted an increase of 20 lab-confirmed cases, four probable cases, one case hospitalized, and 72 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
In addition, there are 942 current active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.