Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has reported 70 COVID-19 related deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

On Dec. 24, the district reported the death of a female in her 70s with underlying health conditions. On Tuesday, an additional death was reported — a female in her 70s, according to Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

The district also is reporting an increase of 23 lab-confirmed cases, 10 probable cases and 26 cases recovered from Monday at 2 p.m. to Tuesday at 2 p.m.

There were currently 981 active cases in the county.

