The Defiance County General Health District is reporting the county's 11th death related to COVID-19. The individual was a male in his 60s. The case was previously reported by the Ohio Department of Health and Defiance County Health Department when it was initially confirmed. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.

“We extend our condolences to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

The department also noted that one previously reported case is now hospitalized, and 10 cases have recovered from Tuesday through Wednesday.

