The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has reported an additional three deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic since Friday, taking the county total to 68.

The individuals were a female in her 70s, a male in his 70s with underlying health conditions, and a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patients to respect the family’s privacy, said Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.

DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 102-lab confirmed cases (one previously reported probable case was tested and is now a lab-confirmed case), 50 probable cases, nine cases hospitalized (two previously reported cases are now hospitalized), and 108 cases recovered from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Monday.

There are currently 887 active cases in the county.

