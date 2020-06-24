On Tuesday, Defiance County Health Department officials released that the county has suffered its third COVID-19 related death.
The most recent death attributed to the coronavirus was a male in his 80s with COVID-19 being listed as a significant condition as to his cause of death.
As of Wednesday's report by county health officials, 42 lab confirmed cases have been reported in Defiance County, with 26 females and 17 males among those cases with ages ranging from infant to 91.
One probable case also has been reported in the county.
Fifteen of those that have contracted the coronavirus have been hospitalized.
