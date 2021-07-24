Three honorary survivors will be recognized during the 2021 Relay for Life of Defiance County on August 6 at 6 p.m. at Triangle Park. Hailey Bok is the honorary youth survivor; Madison Gentit and Ron Coles are the honorary adult survivors.
HAILEY BOK
The cancer journey of Hailey Bok began at the tender age of 2 1/2 years old in 2006.
Her mother Diane Bok comments, “She was so little she doesn’t remember, but her dad (Les) and I remember everything.”
It started with Hailey not feeling well. Soon there were weekly visits to the doctor’s office, with no satisfactory results. Hailey continued running a fever and having a low white blood cell count. During this time, newborn Raina joined sisters Alyssa and Hailey. It was suggested at one doctor’s visit that Hailey was just adjusting to family life with a new baby sister.
Hailey’s white blood count fell so low that she was transported to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by ambulance. A biopsy finally revealed the answer. Hailey was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
For the next two and a half years, Hailey’s treatment followed a roadmap plan. She took a daily pill at home with intervals of in-patient chemotherapy directly into the spine and down time with no treatments. Hailey’s cancer went into remission. Though considered cancer-free, she will need yearly check-ups for the rest of her life.
Diane said her family is closer because of what they experienced. She also credits family, close friends, their church family at Second Baptist Church, and her husband’s work for helping them get through those difficult times.
Entering her senior year this fall, Hailey is an honor roll student at Ayersville High School. She earned all-Ohio honors by placing at the state competition in power lifting. She is also a pitcher for the softball team and shows goats with the Premium Production 4-H Club. Her future plan is to become a pediatric oncology nurse.
“Nothing holds her back,” Diane comments. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds. She is an amazing young lady.”
MADISON GENTIT
Madison Gentit was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2020, more than six months after finding a lump on her throat.
“Cancer can be a silent killer,” Madison comments. The lump was visible but not painful. Thyroid cancer is one of those diseases that may not have obvious symptoms in the early stages.
She had been seen by various medical professionals over several months, as early as October 2019, and no action was taken. In February 2020 Madison was seen for bronchitis with cold and sinus issues. She was asked to swallow, and the lump was visible moving up and down. But even then, it was not addressed.
There were unique circumstances for anyone having a health concern during a global coronavirus pandemic. Some medical offices had limited hours. And of course, Madison was tested for COVID-19.
It was April 2020 before Madison was finally referred for a biopsy. She describes that biopsy as just three pinholes. Madison was first told that the pathology report was not conclusive on cancer. The official diagnosis of cancer came in May, followed by surgery.
Radioactive iodine, a targeted therapy in pill form, was scheduled for December at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Prior to the procedure, Madison needed to follow a restrictive low iodine diet to help prepare the thyroid cells to absorb the radioactive iodine. Once Madison received the radioactive iodine treatment, she needed to take precautions for a short time to protect others from being exposed to the radiation given off by her body.
The future does look bright now for Madison, “my tumor markers are steady.”
Feeling tired is common when the thyroid is not functioning properly, even more so after cancer treatment. Madison’s oncologist referred her to an endocrinologist, who treats metabolic and hormone disorders.
Madison deals with low levels of calcium, Vitamin D, and iron in addition to thyroid concerns. Medications are monitored and dosages changed to try to improve those levels. Diet is particularly important in her progress and to help those energy levels. She is grateful to have found a support group of those going through the same struggles.
A 2018 graduate of Tinora High School and a 2021 graduate of Owens Community College, Madison is looking forward to a career in social work. In the meantime, the determined young lady has been working in a Fed Ex shipping facility. She is the daughter of Chris and Kim Gentit.
RON COLES
There is a saying that you cannot keep a good man down. Ron Coles is out to prove that as a two-time cancer survivor.
It was during a routine physical examination at age 60 that his medical provider detected the swollen prostate. Because of his age, family history and his PSA (prostate-specific antigen) reading, further testing was recommended. An ultrasound revealed the left side of the prostate was most likely cancerous. He was referred to a surgeon at St. Luke’s Hospital in Toledo.
Several treatment options were offered. He researched each of them to make an informed decision and decided to have the prostate removed. His surgery was robotic assisted; there were five small incisions which resulted in minimal scarring. He spent only one night in the hospital. The early detection resulted in a good outcome with 99.9% certainty that the cancer was confined to the prostate.
He credits a local support group of 15-20 men who have been through the same thing for helping to ease the stress of the situation.
Now 8 years into his cancer survivorship, Ron was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma on his forehead. He was referred to a local dermatologist who removed the cancer by scalpel in February of this year. He is thankful for the minimal procedure, and that a skin graft was not needed.
Squamous cell carcinoma is a common type of skin cancer that is a result of prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight or from the use of tanning beds or lamps. Ron Coles fits the profile as an avid golfer, on the golf course every day without sunscreen.
Coles enjoys golfing to keep active in retirement. He worked in banking for several years, and then taught business-related courses at Northwest State Community College for 25 years. He has been a substitute teacher for middle and high school students for 22 area school districts.
