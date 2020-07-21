A fourth Defiance County resident who tested positive for coronavirus has died.
The county's health department reported on Tuesday the death of a woman in her 50s who had been hospitalized with the illness. A release from the department stated that the woman had "underlying health conditions."
However, as has been the health department's policy during the coronavirus situation, officials declined to "release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family's privacy."
Officials noted that the case had been previously recorded as a coronavirus case when the woman's illness was confirmed.
"We are saddened to report an additional COVID-19 related death of a fellow Defiance County resident," stated Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken in a release. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this time of loss. We are seeing an increase in cases in Defiance County. We urge everyone to follow all the recommendations for preventing COVID-19."
Three other persons who were infected with coronavirus have died in Defiance County in the past four months.
The county health department releases a daily update on coronavirus cases each day.
It shows that as of Wednesday afternoon Defiance County has had 86 confirmed cases of coronavirus over approximately the last four months — dating back to March — and three "probable cases."
Of these, 18 have resulted in hospitalizations, although not necessarily in Defiance County, and 42 persons have recovered, according to health department statistics.
Fifty of those who tested positive were female, while 39 were male.
Some 90 persons were being isolated or quarantined as of Wednesday afternoon, while 170 have been "released from isolation/quarantine" in Defiance County during the past four months, the health department reported.
The 89 total confirmed or probable cases in Defiance County recorded as of Wednesday compares to 49 on July 2. However, the number of cumulative hospitalizations has increased only from 17 to 18 since then.
Gerken, though, noted that many of the new cases have showed up in the last week. With hospitalizations typically lagging behind an increase in case numbers, this number could go up, she indicated.
On the other hand, the median age of those testing positive in Defiance County — as elsewhere — has gone down. Generally, younger people are at less risk to become severely ill from the virus.
"Our median age continues to go down, so we have younger people testing positive," she said. "Hospitalizations always lag. I hope we stay without (additional) hospitalizations. A majority of our cases (since July 2) have come in the last week. ... We have to be cautiously optimistic, maybe we won't have those hospitalizations."
According to Gerken, a majority of people testing positive, especially in the last week, have been "symptomatic," meaning they have shown signs of having the virus.
