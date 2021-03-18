The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) reported an additional COVID-19 related death in the county as of Wednesday. This takes the total to 103 deaths. The person was a female in her 50s in which COVID-19 was listed as significant condition contributing to death, according Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
The department is reporting an increase of 3 lab-confirmed cases and 1 case recovered from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 1 p.m. Wednesday. In addition, there were 69 active cases as of Tuesday, the latest update supplied by the health department.
