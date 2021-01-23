If you’re a Defiance County property owner and opened your first-half 2020 tax bill this month you might have had a bit of sticker shock.
That’s because most residential property taxes have gone up this year following the county’s triennial update. That’s not the entire story, as some state matters impacted the situation as well.
For example, CAUV (farmland) values were decreased by the state, thus prompting some increases by the county.
“... when we have a major adjustment like that, tax rates have to go up so the entities receiving the tax still receive the amount that the voters approved,” explained Defiance County Auditor Jill Little, whose office oversees the three-year triennial property value update. “The CAUV rates are set by a formula that the state administers. In 2017, the legislature passed legislation to lower CAUV values, and it was implemented in two steps. The first one took effect for 2017 payable in 2018, and the second step took effect for 2020 payable in 2021.
The triennial update is conducted by the county to reflect property tax rates based on current home sales.
“During the triennial we apply neighborhood factors to adjust values either up or down according to the sales in that area,” Little noted.
One other state-related factor cited by Little concerns bond rates.
“Due to some appeals still pending at the state, some of the bond rates had to be increased to cover the debt obligations for 2021,” she informed The Crescent-News.
For the above reasons, property tax bills this year showed a considerable increase for most homeowners. Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers — whose office sends out the bills — calculated the difference at about 20% for some.
Since Jan. 11, her office billed out $59,243,591 for 2020 taxes payable in 2021, which compares to $52,564,617 for 2019 taxes payable in 2020. However, this number is misleading because it does not merely reflect the increase in property tax values that homeowners are seeing.
Unpaid taxes by Rover Pipeline, which is disputing its property tax obligation, figures prominently in the amount, according to Myers. In fact, Rover’s unpaid amount billed this year is approximately $4.6 million of the year-over-year difference mentioned above.
Without Rover’s balance figured in, she reported, the county’s property tax delinquency amount is $466,754 (0.79%). Add Rover’s amount in and the delinquency balloons up to $5,107,774 (8.62%).
She isn’t sure when the issue with Rover will be resolved, but until then the company will be billed what is owed as things stand.
While the county treasurer’s office collects all county property taxes, these are distributed among various political subdivisions, including schools, townships and other entities — such as the county senior services agency — which have specific levies. Myers said the “majority” goes to schools.
“The county gets a minimal amount out of that compared to the schools,” she said.
General county governmental services receive much of their revenue from sales taxes while municipalities like Defiance — which also aren’t heavily reliant on property taxes — are primarily funded by an income tax.
A three-year property tax revaluation by the county will begin shortly, according to Little, with changes to be reflected in 2024 tax bills.
