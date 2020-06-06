•Defiance County

Prayer rally:

The Defiance Chaplaincy will host a prayer rally at the Defiance County Courthouse, 221 Clinton St., Defiance, Sunday at 7 p.m. The purpose of the rally is for people to come together to pray for justice, unity, peace and healing. The purpose of the Defiance Chaplaincy is to provide emotional and spiritual guidance and counseling primarily to all members of the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, and secondarily to all citizens of Defiance County.

