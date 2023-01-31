Defiance County’s effort to expand broadband (high-speed) internet service to rural areas has been delayed some, but only as county commissioners try to receive the most bang for their buck with granted funds.
With American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars arriving in recent years, county commissioners commissioned a study with Lit Communities and Private Network Enterprise to assess where Defiance County’s internet weaknesses exist. This was deemed the first step in determining where to spend some of the ARPA money handed down by the federal government to local governments through the state.
Defiance County’s ARPA share was $7.39 million, with commissioners making a commitment in the past to spend funds for broadband upgrades. Commissioner David Kern told The Crescent-News Monday that they have set aside $2.1 million for broadband installations.
However, they are not in a hurry to spend the money as they want to ensure that as many avenues as possible for broadband improvements are explored. The plan is to combine the county’s ARPA share and any grants with funds from local internet service providers to initiate broadband installation projects that will improve service to as many people as possible in Defiance County.
“This whole thing revolves around grant dollars,” said Kern, noting that commissioners are discussing the possibility of hiring a firm — perhaps Lit Communities — to write grant applications for them. “We have $2 million bucks, we can spend it on broadband ... just a project, but in order to get the whole thing completed the way we want, we have to have grant dollars.”
Kern said commissioners plan to seek as many grant opportunities as they can.
“We want to be very aggressive,” he said. “So, we’re going to push as much as we can, apply for every grant that we’re able to apply for.”
The grants may be competitive, so there is no guarantee Defiance County will receive them. But if such funds come through and require matching amounts from the county, Kern said commissioners would be open to contributing local taxpayer funds.
Commissioners also have hired the services of a Columbus law firm (Ice Miller, LLP) to help them negotiate the legal intricacies of partnerships with internet service providers for installation contracts.
“So we really hired Ice Miller to be able formulate those (installation) contracts for us and to help make sure that we’re spending the money right, we’re addressing the public the right way ...,” said Kern.
Because providers might have “non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)” the firm’s legal advice could be paramount, according to Kern.
“... there are NDAs with the providers,” he explained. “They don’t want all of their information out there because they’re proprietary.”
He said commissioners just recently held their first meeting with Ice Miller.
The aforementioned broadband study undertaken by Lit Communities and PNE has been completed, according to Kern. It determined the least served areas throughout the county.
He called the study a culmination of an internet speed survey extended last year to residents along with “all the data aggregation that we got, information from the providers” that serves as “just kind of a guide of ‘here’s what we have in Defiance County, these are the areas of need, these are probable ways we could move forward,’ and some very estimated costs ... .”
The study identified rural areas such as the northwest part of the county (Milford Township), the southeast part (in Highland Township) and parts of Tiffin and Washington townships as being the most underserved, according to Kern.
No commitments have been made by commissioners on specific broadband projects, which would likely partner with ISPs to install fiber optic in the ground in the targeted areas. However, he is hopeful work can get started this year.
Kern said a public meeting will be convened by commissioners in the coming months.
