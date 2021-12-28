A new source of funds to help local governments deal with residential and business eyesores was discussed by Defiance County’s land bank Monday afternoon.
The details of the program were reviewed during the land bank’s monthly meeting held in the county commissioners offices in downtown Defiance.
Members were informed by Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization that each of Ohio’s counties will receive $1 million through the state to clean up so-called “brownfields,” or former industrial sites.
She also noted that another $500,000 will be given to each county to acquire other eyesore properties, remove dilapidated buildings and make up to $5,000 in greenery improvements. Additional funds above this amount will be available, but require a 25% county match, according to Deehr.
The money will be provided through the Ohio Department of Development and has been made available in the ongoing two-year state budget approved by the Ohio General Assembly earlier this year.
Deeher noted that the program is on a “first-come, first-serve” basis for local governments, unless county commissioners stipulate that the money be channeled through a land bank. She suggested that Defiance County exercise the latter option, which would require commissioners to approve a related resolution.
As the program requires compliance with upcoming deadlines in early 2022, the land bank plans to meet on Jan. 13 to select an environmental consultant to assist county officials. A request for proposals already has been made with environmental firms with at least two companies likely to respond, according to Deehr.
Cleanup of brownfield sites typically requires two phases or more of environmental testing, which could be covered with the $1 million remediation fund.
One question unanswered Monday is whether the land bank would be required to acquire the property in which an eyesore would be abated. Deehr told the board that this question was asked by a number of officials, but an official answer from the state has not been received as of yet.
Some 10% of the aforementioned $500,000 could be used for property acquisition, Deehr indicated.
She complimented Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers for putting together lists of potential properties to be funded with the grant money.
In other business Monday, the land bank board:
• approved the 2022 land bank budget with expenses pegged at $10,000 while unappropriated funds total $36,000.
• met in executive session to discuss pending legal matters.
• approved the treasurer’s December report, showing a balance of $95,968.79.
• briefly discussed the ongoing cleanup of the former S-K Hand Tool property in Richland Township. Officials are still awaiting word from EPA on environmental testing related to the final cleanup.
