Who will enforce a statewide mask mandate issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office?
Generally speaking, the order — which went into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday — is to be enforced by health departments because this is a health-related “order.”
“There is a strong desire to use the precious resources of the local health department and local law enforcement in a careful and judicious manner,” stated Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray. “For those reasons every effort is being made to guide, encourage, warn and direct members of the community to comply with the emergency health orders, including the mask mandates. Spending time issuing citations takes away from those law enforcement resources that are constantly in demand for a multitude of public safety matters. For these reasons, it is imperative that members of the public make their best efforts to use good common sense in compliance with the orders, as well as when calling in complaints for enforcement.”
Murray asked that residents “not call emergency 911 lines to report health order violations.” He said “flagrant/ongoing violations” should be reported to the health department (419-784-3818) during regular business hours, or a message can be left at that number at other times.
Murray contends that the “health order” is enforceable by all law enforcement officers under Ohio Revised Code Section 3701.56. But Defiance County law enforcement officers have reached an understanding with the prosecutor that they won’t be patrolling the streets looking for mask violations, which would constitute a second-degree misdemeanor punishable by a maximum fine of $750 and a potential jail sentence of 90 days.
Although law enforcement won’t be the enforcers of the mandate, they might be asked to respond to a situation in which a person is causing a disturbance over the order — perhaps at a business — where they would decide whether to make an arrest for disorderly conduct (as opposed to a mask violation). Law enforcement see that as no different than enforcing any disorderly conduct situation.
“What is agreed upon (in Defiance County) is all the complaints will go to the (county) health department,” said Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel. “The health department will handle the mask questions and enforce them. If someone is being disorderly or disruptive at their place of employment or business, law enforcement will intervene.”
“The sheriff and I are going to be completely operating on the same fashion with that,” said Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, so “we’re not confusing the people.”
Engel noted that “businesses have the right to determine what has to be worn in their facility, just like an employer has the right to tell employees what they have to do.”
Shafer said if his department receives complaints, they will shift them to the health department.
Therefore, residents “need to follow what’s been put out there and contact the health department and report that to them,” he said. “The health department is going to be the primary complaint takers on the masks, and use of masks. If they (residents) would happen to call law enforcement that’s what we’re going to do is call the health department.”
Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken’s office issued a press release noting that the county “will be monitoring compliance with facial coverings” through the health department.
“The primary goal is to educate why the use of a facial covering is important,” the press release stated. “Utilizing a facial covering is one method in preventing COVID-19 infection. The combination of social distancing, good hand hygiene, wearing a facial covering, avoiding large crowds and staying home when you are sick will decrease your likelihood of being infected with COVID-19. The Defiance County Health Department will consult and work with the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office to address any facial covering enforcement issues.”
The press release added that persons can alert the health department “of a facial covering issue” by emailing to coronavirus@defiancecohealth.org or visiting the website https://defiancecohealth.org/covid19report/.
The release also states that complainants should include “the location of the concern, the nature of the concern, the date in which you observed, your name, and your phone number. We ask that all concerns are directed through these places. Please do not contact 911 communications center, local law enforcement, or fire departments regarding these concerns. Please keep these lines open for emergencies.”
During an interview, Gerken noted the collaboration among officials in formulating a policy on the matter.
“I am so grateful for our community because we collaborate so well and have mutual respect for everyone,” she said.
Criminal prosecutions of the mask mandate — if there are any — will be handled through Murray’s office, according to Gerken.
She said the health department’s sanitarians will handle any complaints.
