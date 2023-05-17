Defiance County commissioners hosted a forum Tuesday evening at the Stroede Center for the Arts in Defiance to explain a study on broadband expansion and to get the ball rolling on fiber installation projects.
About 20 persons, including those involved in the effort, attended the event in which Jessica Fowler of Lit Communities — a firm hired by commissioners to assess the county's internet infrastructure — reviewed a six-month study completed last year.
Commissioner David Kern laid out commissioners' main goal — making sure that area in the county not served with high-speed internet receive it.
According to study, about half (48%) of the county's 18,903 addresses fall into that category. (This is the percentage that does not meet the Federal Communication Commission's definition of high-speed internet, which is 25 megbits per second.)
Despite that figure, however, a higher percentage (62%) in the Lit Communities survey of Defiance Countians reported being happy with their internet speed and 64% were happy with the reliability. (Some 416 responses were processed in the survey as part of the Lit study.)
Farmer Township had the highest percentage of addresses without high-speed internet at 92% followed by Tiffin Township at 83% and Washington Township at 79%. A map displayed during Tuesday's presentation indicated that the "underserved" areas are roughly located in the northern half of the county as well as an area between Hicksville and Mark Center in the southern part.
To lower these figures, county commissioners plan to seek as many grants as possible for broadband fiber installation projects and hope to leverage the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds they were given by the federal government in recent years. Commissioners have reserved approximately $2 million in ARPA funds for this purpose, according to Kern.
Some $42.45 billion in broadband expansion grants is available nationwide, according to Peter Voderberg, director of Broadband Ohio, who attended Tuesday's forum. This includes $500 million to $1 billion in Ohio.
Receipt of such funds is subject to a competitive application process.
On Tuesday, Kern revealed that commissioners are now requesting proposals from internet service providers on broadband expansion projects. They plan to use ARPA funds and grants to partner with ISPs — who would contribute funds as well — to begin projects in the not-too-distant future.
"We want to collaborate with our local providers and create these partnerships — P3s, public/private partnerships — and move forward," said Kern. "We want to make sure that we as a county, we can do our part. We can compete for those grant dollars, create partnerships — a team with our providers that are in our area now and establish these networks and get them built out to what they need."
Defiance County has 11 internet service providers, according to information provided Tuesday.
Copies of the "request for proposals" were made available Tuesday night and also were to be posted on the county's website.
