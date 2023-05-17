county forum

Peter Vodeberg, director of Broadband Ohio, speaks during a public forum hosted by Defiance County commissioners Tuesday to explain the results of a recent countywide internet study.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Defiance County commissioners hosted a forum Tuesday evening at the Stroede Center for the Arts in Defiance to explain a study on broadband expansion and to get the ball rolling on fiber installation projects.


Tags

Load comments