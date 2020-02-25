What is called Defiance County’s “megasite” commanded the attention of local officials early last year when they were bidding on a new steel factory interested in locating there.
Some officials were confident the site just west of Defiance would be chosen, but the prospective company (Nucor Corporation) ultimately announced plans to build a plant along the Ohio River near Louisville, Ky. However, the megasite remains in the toolbox of local economic development officials.
Bordered by Krouse Road on the east, Whetstone Road on the west, CSX Railroad on the north and U.S. 24 right-of-way on the south, the 1,100-acre site has six different property owners, according to Jerry Hayes, executive director of the public-private Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation, which markets industrial sites like this.
The property, which lies in Defiance and Delaware townships just outside the city limits, has no roads or water/sewer service, but it is within extension of Defiance municipal utilities and offers some advantages. For example, it is in the service area of First Energy and American Electric Power, Hayes noted, and has readily available gas and rail service.
“This site is pretty unique because it has two gas transmission lines — one on the east and one on the west,” he explained. “It has CSX rail service that can be put into that park without crossing any roads.”
While the site was established in hopes that Nucor Corporation would choose it, the property could offer as many as six building sites, Hayes indicated.
Another point which Hayes and economic development promoters can make is that the site already has had an environmental study completed, thanks to the recent efforts to woo Nucor.
JobsOhio — a quasi-public agency in Columbus established by former Ohio Gov. John Kasich to promote job growth — invested $275,000 in the site for the study.
The agency called the site “very attractive,” Hayes recalled, saying “we’re going to help you pay for that (study), and they did. So, JobsOhio already has spent a bunch on the site.”
The study not only tested a small trash dumping site (nothing much was found), but also took soil borings to ensure the ground would support a large facility, examined possible archeological sites and ecological issues, and researched the property’s deeds.
“All of those reports actually came back very good,” said Hayes. “There were no problems whatsoever.”
Four-lane U.S. 24 is near the property, but the type of access for it remains unclear.
One option considered when Nucor was being courted was to build a “half interchange” at U.S. 24, the CIC director explained. This would have allowed right-in and right-out turns only onto the four-lane road.
“If Nucor would have come, that interchange would have been built,” said Hayes. “But unless a major project comes like the steel mill, we’re probably not going to get the interchange.”
As for marketing the site, Hayes said “our (CIC’s) main thrust hasn’t started. We were waiting for environmental reports. They worked on them from May through Christmas.” He added that the main marketing thrust will begin in March.
Hayes stressed that AuGlaize Village — the future of which has made headlines in recent months — is not within the site, and there are no plans to incorporate it into the property.
