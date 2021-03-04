• Defiance County

Meetings set:

The Defiance County Board of Health will meet via virtual meeting at 5 p.m. March 9.

The 101st annual meeting of the Defiance County District Advisory Council will be held after the Defiance County Board of Health meeting via virtual meeting at 7 p.m. March 9.

For log-in information, email: healthcommish@defiancecohealth.org.

