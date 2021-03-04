• Defiance County
Meetings set:
The Defiance County Board of Health will meet via virtual meeting at 5 p.m. March 9.
The 101st annual meeting of the Defiance County District Advisory Council will be held after the Defiance County Board of Health meeting via virtual meeting at 7 p.m. March 9.
For log-in information, email: healthcommish@defiancecohealth.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.