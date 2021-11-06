A Defiance County man died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash west of Defiance.
Kolbe Roose, 25, of Scott Road, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which occurred around 4 p.m. at Defiance County Road 424 and The Bend Road, about six miles west of Defiance.
According to Defiance County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dan Crites, Roose's car — a four-door Buick Century — was southbound on The Bend Road when he ran a stop sign and was struck in the passenger side by a tractor trailer driven by John Rethmel, 39, Defiance.
He said Rethmel, who was treated at the scene following the crash, was eastbound on County Road 424 with a load of grain.
Both drivers were wearing safety belts, according to troopers of the Ohio Highway Patrol's Defiance post which handled the crash investigation and report.
The vehicles continued off the south side of County Road 424 and came to rest side-by-side in a harvested bean field near the intersection. The truck's tires left skid marks on the pavement and large ruts in the road shoulder while no marks were visible for Roose's car.
The front of the tractor trailer sustained considerable damage while Roose's vehicle was demolished.
Delaware Township Fire Department sent a fire engine and EMS unit to the scene. Sheriff's deputies provided traffic control as Defiance County Road 424 was closed while fire responders processed the scene.
At least two other possible injury crashes were handled by the Highway Patrol's Defiance post Saturday afternoon.
The first occurred around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 24, west of the Ohio 15/18 interchange. At least one person was transported to a Defiance hospital with injuries although their extent was not known Saturday night.
Another crash occurred Saturday afternoon in Williams County and appeared to involved a vehicle that struck at least one utility pole, although further details of that and the other crash were unavailable Saturday night.
