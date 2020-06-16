In an effort to bring library services to all corners of the county, the Defiance Public Library System’s bookmobile will be hitting the streets on Wednesday.
“We haven’t done anything with a van like this before,” said Sherwood Branch manager Kathy Holtsberry. “This is something totally new, and we’re very excited about it.”
The van will be stocked with a small mobile print collection, with an assortment of reading materials for adults, teens and children.
The first-ever bookmobile — a horse-drawn cart carrying 12,000 books—is believed to have appeared on the streets of Warrington, England, in the late 1850s. DPLS’s modern version is sans horses, but will serve as a mobile WiFi Hotspot for those who need to connect to the internet.
“You’ll be able to check out books at the van just like you would at your library,” Holtsberry said.
Visitors also can place holds on library materials at the van and specify a location for pickup. Those who would like to sign up for a library card can do so right at the van, and obtain their cards at either the Defiance, Sherwood or Hicksville library locations.
Additionally, summer reading program game cards can be exchanged for prizes at the van sites.
One stop each day will coincide with the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s (NOCAC) Summer Food Grab and Go, which offers free takeaway lunches to those ages 1-18 (or up to age 21 with a valid IEP). No registration is necessary for the lunches.
The Defiance Mobile Express route is subject to change based on attendance, and physical distancing will be practiced at all van sites.
The Defiance Mobile Express schedule is as follows:
Mondays
• 9:30-10:30 a.m. — Jewell American Legion Post 635, 07900 Independence Road, Defiance
• 11 a.m.-noon — Hebron Ministries, 1123 Ayersville Ave., Defiance (free lunch site)
• 1-2 p.m. — Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road
• 2:30-3:30 p.m. — UAW Park, 2120 Baltimore Road, Defiance
Wednesdays
• 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Kingsbury Park, 118 Auglaize St., Defiance (free lunch site)
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. — Tiffin Township Fire Department, 1116 Main St., Evansport
• 3-4 p.m. — 125 E. Main St., Ney
Fridays
• 9:30-10:30 a.m. — Northtowne Mall parking lot, 1500 N. Clinton St., Defiance (behind JCPenney)
• 11 a.m.-noon — Ralston Square, 548 Pontiac Drive, Defiance (free lunch site)
• 1-2 p.m. — Farmer Township Fire Department, 9985 Ohio 249 (side parking lot)
• 2:30-3:30 p.m. — Defiance County Fairgrounds, 530 S. Main St., Hicksville (by multipurpose room).
