Visit any Defiance Public Library System location on June 15 for a chance to meet a dinosaur.
Dino in Ohio will bring its mobile dinosaur experience to Sherwood Branch Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, at 1 p.m.; Johnson Memorial Library, 116 W. High St., Hicksville, at 3 p.m.; and Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., Defiance, at 6 p.m.
No registration is required, but tickets for a dinosaur encounter are limited, and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis on the day of the event. All ages are welcome to attend and meet Roxie the dinosaur and her handler.
It’s just one of the many animal-themed events that make up DPLS’s Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge. To see the full listing of summer events for kids, teens, and adults, visit defiancelibrary.org/summer.
For more about the Dinomobile, visit imaginosproductions.com/dino-in-ohio.
