Law enforcement officers in Defiance County have tweaked their efforts to deal with concerns about coronavirus.
Defiance County Sheriff’s deputies are now complying with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendation that citizens wear masks in public. And the Defiance Police Department’s workforce — as some other city employees — is dividing itself with alternate work weeks.
DeWine and other state officials urged Ohioans Monday to wear masks in public to protect against the potential spread of coronavirus.
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel said he has directed his deputies to wear them as well.
“We’re following the guidelines,” said Engel. “We are going to lead in the community. The community has been asked to do this, and we should follow.”
As such, all deputies are now wearing cloth masks and rubber gloves “any time we have contact with the public,” he explained. This is to help protect the public from possible contamination, not so much for the officer’s benefit.
But in cases were a citizen is exhibiting flu-like symptoms, officers will wear an N95 mask and a protective face shield, according to Engel.
The face shields were donated by TC Energy (formerly Trans Canada Pipelines) while the cloth masks were sewed together and donated by four Defiance County residents, he noted, “which we are very appreciative of.”
Defiance police also have received some cloth masks through donations, according to Chief Todd Shafer. But wearing them is up to officers.
“I’m not making it an order,” he said, adding that officers have been provided “the option to wear them all the time. That’s their choice.”
However, city police are wearing rubber gloves when interacting with the public.
“No matter what contact they’re having, they are at least wearing rubber gloves, then they advance in their PPE (personal protective equipment) as they feel the need to,” said Shafer.
That may involve the precaution of wearing an N95 mask if officers encounter a person with flu-like symptoms.
Shafer said the department also possesses a couple of face shields. But in lieu of their widespread use, officers are wearing sunglasses to protect themselves from possible contamination, he indicated.
The biggest difference for the police department in recent days is the implementation of alternating work weeks.
Officers and staff — with the exception of Shafer and Assistant Police Chief Lee Martinez — have been split, with one group working for seven days and the other off duty for seven days. After the first seven-day period (Tuesday), the next group will take a week off.
This went into effect on Wednesday, according to Shafer, and the purpose is to offset what could happen if officers and staff would become quarantined because of coronavirus.
“Should someone get sick and need to be quarantined, then we have reserves in the background to put right back on duty,” the chief said. “... you get 2, 3 or 4 people sick or quarantined, that makes a huge difference in our staffing levels, and the continuity of our operations becomes a concern at that point.”
Hicksville police officers also are wearing cloth masks and rubber gloves when interacting with the public at all times, according to Chief Mark Denning. They too will wear the protective N95 masks when dealing with persons with flu-like symptoms.
Policy-wise, he said officers have closed the police department’s lobby to the public and stopped responding to calls handled by the village’s EMS service “unless requested, or it’s a life and death situation.”
This will be revert back once the coronavirus situation is resolved, he indicated.
