It has not been uncommon in recent years for intake at Defiance County’s landfill on Canal Road, just south of Defiance, to break a monthly record.
Six times this year, for example, (January, February, March, June, September and November) a monthly record for cubic yards taken in has fallen broken. That has added up to what most surely will be a record year for cubic yards collected and, perhaps, tons as well.
The official who manages the landfill — Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter — reported that through the first 11 months of 2023 the landfill has brought in 610,540 cubic yards of waste while the record for a year is 634,734 tons in 2019.
The record figures to fall because this year landfill intake has been averaging about 55,500 cubic yards per month with the lowest in February at 46,326 cubic yards. And there is one month (December) to go in 2022.
The tonnage total also has a chance to break an annual record.
According to Schlatter, the record for tons is 2019 at 172,519 while the year-to-date total through November was 159,346 tons. The monthly average this year has been 14,486 tons.
Intake figures have risen considerably over the past 20 years.
Even without the annual record being broken this year, the cubic yards total has more than doubled since 2002 when it was 303,863. The ton total was 84,083 in 2002 compared to 161,924 tons in 2021.
Things have really picked up in the last 10 years.
While the cubic yards total dropped in the late 2000s — going from 498,801 in 2007 to 271,684 in 2009, for example — annual intake has risen virtually every year since 2014. That year it was 402,471 cubic yards, rising to 634,734 yards in 2019 before a drop to 617,720 cubic yards in 2020 and growing again in 2011 and this year.
The tonnage total went from 86,394 in 2009 to 161,924 in 2021.
What is the reason for the large growth over the past 20 years?
Schlatter explained that more waste is coming in from outside Defiance County — particularly the Fort Wayne and Lima areas — to make the operation more efficient. The same number of employees and equipment is being utilized, so it makes sense to bring in additional users and income, he indicated.
“Our philosophy has been to grow the amount we take in because it makes us more efficient,” he said.
Growth in the local economy also has played a role in generating more waste taken to the landfill.
This growth has allowed the county to keep rates steady.
An increase in the base rate hasn’t been approved by county commissioners in approximately 20 years. And none appear to be on the horizon unless some unforeseen expense or issue arises.
Landfill profit has been strong recently with this year’s total expected to be about $1.2 million, according to Schlatter.
This has allowed the county government to grow some healthy cash balances, although officials must be mindful of satisfying Ohio EPA’s (OEPA) landfill liability requirements. Schlatter told The Crescent-News that an enterprise fund within the county’s general fund had a “little less than $18 million” at the end of 2021. This was grown with landfill operations, and technically is part of the general fund.
However, he also noted that OEPA requires the county to maintain enough assets to cover its landfill closure and post-closure funds. These obligations total $11.5 million.
The former represents expenses to close the landfill under OEPA guidelines; the latter refers to funds needed to monitor and maintain the facility for 30 years thereafter under OEPA requirements.
In theory, the county could spend money out of the enterprise fund and have enough left over to cover these liabilities. But Schlatter noted that the county has to be careful because if its assets aren’t adequate to meet the landfill requirements, OEPA may not approve the facility’s license.
“They won’t let you operate unless you show them you can cover liabilities with assets,” said Schlatter.
Landfill capital costs also tend to be high in some circumstances.
For example, the large equipment needed to operate the landfill costs in the hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace or repair. And new waste cells at the landfill must be built with the “best available technology,” easily running over $1 million in cost to construct.
New cells were added in 2020 and 2021 with another expected in 2025 — at a cost of $1-2 million.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.