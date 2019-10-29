Defiance County’s new land bank has scheduled a public meeting next month to discuss a possible grant to clean up the former SK Hand Tool property in Richland Township.
The land bank board discussed the matter during its monthly meeting Monday afternoon, but consensus already had been reached on moving forward on acquiring the property and proceeding with a grant application to demolish the former factory on 35 Hickory St., just outside the eastern Defiance city limits.
According to Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, the new land bank will hold a public hearing on the EPA grant application at 1 p.m. Nov. 25 in the E-911 conference room at 500 Court St. in Defiance. The hearing will occur during the land bank’s November meeting, just ahead of the Dec. 3 application deadline.
Grant funds would require a 25% local match, and would be used to cover a large share of the demolition and cleanup cost. Two phases of environmental testing already have been completed, while estimated demolition/cleanup cost (as of 2017) is $450,000.
The county land bank was created earlier this year — modeled on those in other Ohio counties — to deal with abandoned and dilapidated properties with the hope of reselling or repurposing them.
The SK factory closed a number of years ago when the owners declared bankruptcy. Since then, the condition of the property and the building has continued to deteriorate, while county officials filed a foreclosure action.
Myers said two tax sales are scheduled (Nov. 13 and Nov. 27) as part of that process. Although unlikely, a buyer could purchase the property at either sale, she indicated, but would have to pay the delinquent property taxes ($183,848.33) as of Monday and a federal tax lien for SK pension funds (about $2.5 million), according to Myers.
She commented that the land bank option is “the only avenue we see to take care of this.”
Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack, a member of the land bank, agreed.
“It’s something that we’ve been talking about since I’ve been in office,” he said, noting that officials and those involved and impacted “would like to see some movement on it. We’ve been throwing different ideas at it for years, and we’re really hoping on this possibility of a grant ... .”
If and when the land bank succeeds in taking possession of the former SK site, building demolition and cleanup would be followed by attempts to sell or find another owner. Ideally, officials would like to find an end user for the property, something the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation office is working on.
But Myers noted in reference to the land bank’s role that “we don’t want to hang onto properties too long.”
