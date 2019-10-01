A former Richland Township factory near Defiance’s corporation limits has the attention of the county’s new land bank.
Its board discussed the matter during the entity’s regular monthly meeting Monday afternoon at commissioners’ temporary offices on Second Street in Defiance.
Formed earlier this year, the land bank — like others around Ohio — provides a mechanism for the public acquisition of blighted or vacant properties. The goal is for the bank to serve as a middle man for the properties before they are sold or deeded to an end user.
Defiance County’s land bank was formed earlier this year with the board discussing acquisition of the former S-K Hand Tool property at 35 Hickory St. during Monday’s session. The property has been vacant since the company declared bankruptcy some years ago, and continues to deteriorate.
County officials have completed EPA-required environmental testing on the site, and determined that the property is relatively contaminant-free. The two phases of testing — one examining the site’s history, the other checking for pollutants that might have been used in the manufacturing that occurred there — have been completed.
During Monday’s meeting, land bank board member Ryan Mack — a county commissioner — indicated that the bank must acquire the S-K property before Dec. 2 to meet an application deadline for an EPA grant to help clean up the site. Although there was some uncertainty Monday about whether the grant would cover the demolition expense — as indicated recently — Dennis Miller, executive director of Maumee Valley Planning Organization noted that it should provide a share.
“I think there’s some demolition that’s committed as long as it’s related to dealing with the environmental issues,” he said.
Although an end user is not needed for the county to qualify for an EPA grant, this would help the application, according to Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers, a land bank board member.
“It’s better for the grant to see that we potentially have an end user,” she said. “That kind of holds more merit with the application process.”
Defiance County’s economic development director, Jerry Hayes — who did not attend Monday’s meeting — recently told commissioners that the county would need a 25% match to receive an EPA grant.
Treasurer Vickie Myers — a land bank board member — told fellow members Monday that legal preparations by the county prosecuting attorney’s office might take a month or two months. Within that time also will need to be two public sheriff sale attempts, she indicated.
A foreclosure action was filed last year by the county.
The board plans to proceed forward with plans to acquire the S-K property, and is scheduled to hold its next meeting at 1 p.m. Oct. 28.
On the cover: The former S-K property located on Defiance’s east side off of Hopkins Street can be seen in its current state. The dilapidated property has recently caught the attention of the Defiance County land bank in an effort to clean up the land.
