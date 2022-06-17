An internet survey among Defiance County residents is lagging a bit than what was hoped for by county commissioners, but they say there is still plenty of time to complete it.
The survey is part of a six-month study undertaken by the firm Lit Communities in preparation for broadband expansion projects. The county plans to use some of the $7.39 million in American Rescue Place Act money granted by the federal government to install fiber optic and improve internet speeds and capabilities.
However, before doing so, commissioners want to undertake a survey to determine which areas need serving. The survey includes an internet speed test.
The survey is being conducted online through October at https://defiancefiber.servicezones.net/DefianceCounty for persons 16 years of age and older.
In an effort to bolster participation in the survey and discuss a possible "high-speed, broadband internet network" in Defiance County, local officials will host three public forums Wednesday at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
Officials will seek public input about internet broadband matters during three sessions on Wednesday and discuss the pending survey and study.
From 8-9:30 a.m., the agricultural community will be asked to participate followed by the business community from noon-1:30 p.m. The general public will be asked to attend from 6:30-8 p.m.
"We need your input on how best to achieve these goals," stated Defiance County Commissioner David Kern. "That's why we're encouraging participation in both the focus groups and town hall on June 22 and in the survey. Community input and this survey are vital components to making sure we get this right both financially and effectively."
So far, explained Kern, about 140 internet users in Defiance County have taken the survey, but officials were hoping for many many times that. He noted that more participation will result in more accuracy in the results.
"We need more participants to take it," said Kern. "We're a little behind where we want to be on the survey results. The sooner we get the survey results the better. That way we can have a little more accurate data in the planning phases. The sooner the better game panning and layouts we can do."
As for the feasibility study being undertaken by Lit Communities, Kern said it "is going pretty good. We're moving right along," although he said they're a couple weeks behind, "but that's no big deal."
Kern noted that the planning process is somewhat lengthy, but in the end better preparation and positioning might help the county receive more grant money. He said much grant money on the federal and state levels is available — in addition to ARPA money — for broadband projects.
"I don't want the enthusiasm for what we're doing to die off because it's a long process," he said. "I want to keep the enthusiasm going because we're going to need at all we can once start looking at projects."
As part of the broadband expansion discussion, the county has been selected as one of four Ohio counties to participate in a 15-week program "to learn about mapping, business models, broadband networking and other topics related to broadband expansion." This effort is being handled through BroadbandOhio, Ohio State University Extension, Heartland Forward and Brenton Institute for Broadcast & Society.
Kern said a group formed for this purpose meets each Wednesday to discuss broadband matters.
