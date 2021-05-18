The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has announced it is implementing a change in services which includes:

Community Health Services

• DCGHD will resume regular (non-COVID-19) immunization clinics in Hicksville at the Huber Opera House, May 25 from 1–4 p.m. The other regular immunization clinic dates for 2021 are as follows: June TBA, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23 and Dec. 21.

For the following programs, call 419-784-3818 and ask to speak with a public health nurse:

• Car Seat Program: Clients have the option of completing the class portion in-person or virtually.

• Car Seat Checks: Call to schedule an appointment with a car seat technician.

• Cribs for Kids Program: Clients have the option of completing the class portion in-person or virtually.

• Children with Medical Handicaps Program: Will continue without home visits.

• Lions Club application: Call to schedule an appointment.

• The Matter of Balance and CPR classes continue to be suspended.

WIC

If you are scheduled for a certification, re-certification, or health assessment appointment:

• Do not come in to the office.

• At the time of your appointment WIC staff will call you.

• WIC staff will gather information, complete a diet assessment, and provide nutrition education over the phone.

• You will be scheduled for another time to come in and load the card.

If you are scheduled for a nutrition education appointment:

• Report to the office at your scheduled appointment time with your ID and WIC card.

For more information, call the Health Department at 419-784-3818 or the WIC office at 419-782-7770.

