The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is reporting the third positive test result for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
DCGHD is working to identify any close contacts of this resident through contact tracing," according to a press release issued by the Defiance County Health Department.
"Confirmation of a third case in Defiance County is further evidence that COVID-19 is circulating in our community," stated Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken. "It is so very important that we take all the precautions to limit the spread of this virus. The stay-at-home order is a mechanism to limit the spread of this virus; the best thing Defiance County residents can do is to follow the specific guidance within the order."
All future confirmed positive cases in Defiance County will be posted to the Defiance County General Health District's website and social media pages.
• Website: http://defiancecohealth.org/coronavirus/
• Facebook: Defiance County Public Health
• Twitter: @DCGHD
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. According to the CDC, COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To prevent the spread of disease, the Defiance County Health Department encourages everyone to follow these effective practices:
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand
sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Practice social distancing by avoiding gatherings and remaining 6ft from others.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Stay home if you are sick.
Information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: coronavirus.ohio.gov or www.defiancecohealth.org
