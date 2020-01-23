It’s almost that time of year again when property taxes are due.
This year’s first-half taxes are due in Defiance County on Feb. 5; the second half follows in July.
And for those having difficulty paying, or want a more regular payment plan, options exist.
The county’s goal, of course, is to collect on as many accounts as possible, but some taxes ultimately go unpaid.
However, the delinquency percentage as of this week was low at only 1.24% of the county’s 26,482 property parcels, according to Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers. This amounts to $215,446.28.
While foreclosure actions can be filed by the treasurer’s office where taxes go unpaid, Myers’ office prefers to work with delinquent taxpayers where possible.
One option is a delinquent contract in which those taxpayers are required to make monthly payments with an amount they can handle, according to Myers. By law, she said, the county cannot go longer than five years on a delinquent contract.
If delinquent taxpayers choose this option, no future penalties and interest will be added to their total, Myers explained, but they must pay their current taxes.
Her office had 115 delinquent contracts as of Tuesday. This represents about 30% of the total number of delinquencies.
Those who fail to pay their taxes are assessed a 5% penalty on their most current bill for the first 10 days and 10% thereafter.
As for the 1.24% delinquency rate, Myers is pleased the amount is that low, although the figure was even lower at 0.88% in 2018, she said.
“It was one thing I really wanted to work on coming into the office (in 2012) because it was around 4%,” Myers explained. “We’ve been hitting it pretty hard — getting people into contracts so they can get it paid off.”
For those who are current on their taxes, but want more regular payments — rather than a lump sum or sums in February and July — a tax installment plan has been available for more than 30 years. However, to participate they must stay current on their taxes.
These can be set up with five scheduled payments, with the last being due when the tax bill must be paid. Or enrollees can have an amount deducted each month automatically from their bank accounts.
Approximately 435 property parcels are enrolled in this program as of this week, according to Myers.
Property owners can chose to pay as much as they like or in whatever months they wish up until their bills are due, Myers indicated, although most of them keep to regular payments.
She those enrolled in this program prefer “to have that consistent monthly amount in there for budgeting purposes.”
Those wishing to enroll can contact the county treasurer’s office in the county annex at Wayne Avenue and Second Street by phone at 419-782-8741 or by emailing to treasurer@defiance-county.com.
