A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 15 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Justin Snyder, 24, 1016 Grove St., for rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on Aug. 14 at his residence, he engaged in sexual conduct with another person by force, or threat of force. Authorities further allege that he also attempted to cause serious physical harm to the victim during the aforementioned incidents.
• Daniel Cuffle, 36, Jackson, Mich.; and Arnold Sessom, 47, Orlando, Fla., each for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 18 they were associated with an enterprise that stole merchandise from a business on Defiance’s North Clinton Street, possessing specific devices or tools for the purpose. Authorities further allege that they possessed stolen property valued at more than $1,000.
• Anthony Meyer, 55, Sherwood, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Oct. 14 on U.S. 127 in Sherwood, he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them when he also caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person with his vehicle.
• Jason Oney, 46, Hicksville, for two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 10 on Hicksville’s Beech Street, he caused serious physical harm to another man with a baseball bat.
• Martin Sanchez, 29, 739 1/2 Westwood Drive, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Oct. 4 at his residence, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member. Authorities further allege that then on Oct. 5 at the same location, he again caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, and also caused serious physical harm to another person.
• Melanie Hedger, 40, Sherwood, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 25 on U.S. 127 in Sherwood, she failed to comply with a law enforcement traffic stop, then led officers on a high-speed pursuit until she was stopped and apprehended by officers.
• Ethan Hill, 20, Hicksville, for two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, each a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 15 on Ohio 111 in Defiance County, he failed to comply with a law enforcement traffic stop, then led officers on a high-speed pursuit, causing serious physical harm to property when he lost control of his vehicle, struck a tree, broke a power pole in half, pulled down several power lines and flipped his vehicle. Hill was then apprehended by law enforcement.
• Robert Hoffman, 30, 21559 Parkview Drive, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 29 he was found in possession of a firearm, which he is prohibited from doing due to a prior felony conviction.
• Damon Wagner, 23, 10490 Haller Road, for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that in October 2016 he he had sexual contact with a juvenile who was approximately 17 at the time. The charges also allege that he allowed the same juvenile to review or peruse material that is harmful to juveniles.
• Amanda Blankenship, 30, 626 Martin Ave., for endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Sept. 25 he created a substantial risk to the health or safety of a child under her care, by violating a duty of care, protection, or support, having had a prior conviction for the same offense.
• Benjamin Brinkman, 35, 1188 Fallen Timbers Drive, for pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony; and importuning, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from June 1-Sept. 1 he received materials that showed a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity. The indictment also charges that on Aug. 23, by means of a telecommunications device, he solicited a minor between the ages of 13-16 to engage in sexual activity.
• Matthew Hammon, 47, Bryan, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Oct. 25 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Amber Vance, 33, 919 Greenbriar Lane, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Matthew Wiemken, 32, Napoleon, for two counts of nonsupport of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that he failed to provide adequate support to his child under the age of 18 from November 2018-September 2022.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Nov. 9 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
