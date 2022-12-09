A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 11 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Indicted were:
• Justin Hahn, 36, Defiance, for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 20 he discharged a firearm at, or into, an occupied structure on Defiance’s South Clinton Street, and he is also prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction.
• Shawn Houck, 52, 1518 Westgate Drive, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Nov. 21 on Defiance’s North Clinton Street, he caused serious physical harm to a family or household member by striking the victim with his motor vehicle.
• Jessica Muddiman, 42, Sandusky, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Sept. 27 he used a check from a closed bank account to purchase property from a business. He also allegedly sold the property for profit, and committed the same offense at additional businesses in Ohio and Michigan between Aug. 20 and Sept. 27.
• Gregory Parsons, 28, 310 E. Second St., for burglary, a second-degree felony; and 11 counts of vandalism (one fourth-degree felony and 10 fifth-degree felonies). Authorities allege that on Sept. 20-21 he trespassed in a residence on Defiance’s Henry Street and caused damage to property. The charges also allege that Parsons caused serious physical harm to a residence on Defiance’s Washington Avenue as well as a business and several residences in Defiance on East Second Street, Fort Street, Summit Street, First Street, Jefferson Avenue, First Street, Jefferson Avenue and Washington Avenue.
• Ryan Scott, 26, Findlay, for attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 13 at a residence on Fountain Street in Hicksville he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family or household member. He also allegedly took a cell phone away from the victim.
• Franklin Christlieb, 40, Fort Wayne, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 17 on Defiance’s North Clinton Street he possessed a stolen motor vehicle.
• Justin Cole, 31, 1692 Durango Drive, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to report his change of address as required by his sexual offender status.
• Michael Schoeff Jr., 25, Columbus Grove, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 19, on Defiance’s East Second Street he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Jordan Snyder, 37, 662 Holgate Ave., for two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of importuning, each a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on July 25 on Defiance’s West High Street he had sexual contact with two individuals, who he compelled to submit by force or threat of force. He also allegedly solicited the victims, who were two minors between the ages of 16 and 17, to engage in sexual conduct with him.
• Christopher Tinsley Jr., 26, Van Wert, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 21 he failed to appear in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Jonathen Wityk, 53, Mark Center, for two counts of failure to appear, each a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for hearings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.
