A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 14 persons, including a Defiance man who allegedly tried to gain control of a city police officer’s weapon during a traffic stop, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Robert Sanchez Jr., 44, 1501 E. Second St., is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; retaliation, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The indictment alleges that on Aug. 24 on Defiance’s East Second Street, he operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and then caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member at his residence, having had a prior menacing by stalking conviction, which elevates the level of the offense.
Authorities further charge that when officers responded to the area to handle the aforementioned incidents, Sanchez threatened to harm officers and others. He was then taken to a local hospital and subsequently released for incarceration.
The robbery charge alleges that while being transferred by a city police officer, he allegedly attempted to gain control of the officer’s duty weapon and made threats of retaliation.
Also indicted were:
• Jeremy Fauver, 35, Stryker, for rape, a first-degree felony; sexual battery, a third-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that he engaged in forced sexual conduct with another person. The indictment also charges that on July 12, at a residence on Hicksville’s Edgerton Street, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member — having been convicted of the offense previously — and tampered with the victim’s phones, preventing the victim from being able to call police for help. Additionally, the charges further that on Sept. 1-2 Fauver caused physical harm to a family or household member, and restrained the individual’s liberty.
• Allan Froelich, 28, 530 Degler St., for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 28, at a residence on Defiance’s Martin Avenue, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member. The indictment further alleges that Froelich has two prior domestic violence convictions, elevating the level of the offense.
• Nicholas Larkin, 36, 1394 Jackson Ave., for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that from July 16-Aug. 28 he failed to report his change of address as required by his sex offender status. He previously had been convicted of sexual battery.
• David Cruz, 43, Napoleon, for two counts of endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, an unclassified misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Aug. 23 he operated a vehicle on U.S. 24 in Defiance while under the influence of drugs or alcohol while there were two juveniles traveling with him. The indictment also alleges that Cruz has a prior child endangering conviction, which elevates the offenses to felonies.
• Jared Hernandez, 28, Hicksville, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Aug. 13 on Defiance’s Ottawa Avenue he was found in possession of a stolen vehicle, knowing it had been stolen.
• Michael Browder, 26, Chillicothe, for four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that in July he violated terms of an active protection order by contacting or attempting to contact the protected party named in the order several times from prison. Authorities further allege that Browder has a prior conviction for violating a protection order, which elevates the level of the offenses.
• Taylor Galford, 27, West Unity, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• William Gray, 39, 1131 Ayersville Ave.; and Joshua Grimm, 22, Fort Wayne, each for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Justin Lantow, 32, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Alex Repass, 22, Napoleon, for three counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and methadone), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Derrek Sharp, 30, Sherwood, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Evans, 38, 521 Hopkins St., for aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Aug. 29 he caused several juveniles to believe that he would cause serious physical harm to them or their property.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Sept. 23 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
