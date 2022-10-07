A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 10 persons, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
Indicted were:
• Dustin Siler, 25, 2107 Power Dam Rd.; and Amber Deeson, 28, 2107 Power Dam Road. Siler was indicted for four counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies, while Deeson was indicted for two counts of permitting drug abuse, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that in March and April Siler sold varying amounts of a fentanyl-related compound to a confidential informant on Defiance's Deatrick Street. The indictment further alleges that during a search at Siler and Deeson's residence on Power Dam Road on Oct. 4 Siler was found in possession of a fentanyl-related compound, which was intended for sale, and the offense was committed in the vicinity of a school. Authorities also allege that Deeson allowed her vehicle and her residence to be used for the commission of the aforementioned felony drug offenses while children were present.
• Joshua Burgess, 30, Edon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Auston Coressel, 22, 1676 Terrawenda Drive, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on Sept. 20 on Defiance's Kentner Street he failed to comply with a law enforcement traffic stop, and then created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property in the area, when he lead officers on a pursuit in Defiance until he was stopped and apprehended. Authorities further allege that Coressel was also under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol while driving.
• Billy Brown, 23, Gaston, Ind.; and Rachel Simac, 24, Noblesville, Ind. Brown was indicted for possession of LSD, a fourth-degree felony; possession of cocaine; and aggravated possession of drugs (psilocyn), each a fifth-degree felony. Simac was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs (psilocyn), a fifth-degree felony.
• Maurice Washington, 47, 1582 S. Clinton St., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Aug. 19 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Billy Buriel, 44, 2 Mirival Lane, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
• Robert Flowers, 38, Pflugerville, Texas, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 3 on U.S. 24 Flowers transported, or possessed, a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle, when he was under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them.
• Nael Jallad, 38, 10500 Haller Road, for aggravated possession of drug (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Oct. 19 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
