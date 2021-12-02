Many local governments are doing well financially these days, thanks in part to additional federal money from Washington, D.C.
But at least in Defiance County, the two largest local governments — Defiance City and Defiance County — also have seen healthy rises in their biggest general fund revenue sources.
Defiance City Hall, for example, is projecting 2021 income tax receipts of $12 million — a record amount — and has accumulated a general fund balance in excess of $5 million (see story in Tuesday’s Crescent-News). But the city’s colleagues in county government are doing well financially also.
Not only has Defiance County received half of its American Rescue Plan Act allocation — $7.39 will be provided in total — but its 1% sales tax will set a record this year.
Through November, receipts from the county’s sales tax totaled $6,350,023 with one month to go. The highest 12-month total previously was only slightly better at $6,366,291 in 2020.
Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers and at least one other county official observed that business at Defiance’s large retailers — such as Menard’s and Lowe’s — contribute to the healthy sales tax performance. Too, Myers commented that stimulus cash given to individuals by the federal government last year aided spending, noting that some may have used it, for example, to remodel their homes (buying materials from the big retailers).
“Those stores were doing well,” said Myers.
This year’s lowest monthly sales tax total by far was April at $441,831. The other 10 months averaged $590,819 with a high of $708,917 in June, the biggest monthly amount since at least 2013.
A 6.75% sales tax is assessed on qualifying expenditures in Defiance County, and is composed of two components — 1% that goes to the county government’s general fund and 5.75% that goes to the state government.
Defiance County’s receipts have grown virtually every since at least 2013, when they totaled $5,258,144.
The growth was annual between 2013 and 2017, dropped slightly in 2018 (by $11,013) and has been growing since then.
Annual sales tax receipts for Defiance County in recent years:
• 2013 — $5,258,144.
• 2014 — $5,392,017.
• 2015 — $5,672,831.
• 2016 — $5,896,315.
• 2017 — $6,012,705.
• 2018 — $6,001,692.
• 2019 — $6,229,129.
• 2020 — $6,366,291.
• 2021 — $6,350,023 (through November).
Local sales taxes are returned to counties by the state, so they run a few months behind the expenditures which actually generated the receipts.
Holiday shopping, for example, usually shows up in funds received in March.
This has been apparent in recent years. During the 2013-2018 period, Defiance County’s March sales tax receipts were the highest for any one month in each of those years.
March was also the highest month in 2020, but the best months in 2019 and 2021 were April and June, respectively.
