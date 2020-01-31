Several Defiance County Republican candidates on the March primary ballot made their cases before their party’s central committee Thursday.
The county’s central committee met at St. Paul’s Methodist Church on Wayne Avenue in Defiance, receiving presentations from three persons seeking the Republican nomination for one county commissioner seat, as well as one candidate for Defiance County sheriff.
David Kern, Otto Nicely, Patty Schafer and Joe Schindler are the GOP’s candidates for the commissioner seat now held by Gary Plotts, who is a sheriff candidate. All but Nicely, a former county commissioner before Plotts defeated him in 2016, were in attendance Thursday.
The four will battle in the March 17 GOP primary with the winner facing Democrat Diane Mayer in November 2020. Mayer is unopposed within her party.
Kern, a 2001 Ayersville High School graduate and member of the district’s board of education, said his decision to run is related to his “passion” for public service.
He explained that he was a manager at Regal Cinemas some years ago before receiving a business degree and opening his own business development company. After running a business in Wauseon, Kern opened his own contracting company, he added, but that’s not his real love.
“My passion is public service,” he said, noting that he is serving his second term on the Ayersville Local Board of Education, and is a lieutenant with the Highland Township Volunteer Fire Department. “That’s where my heart lies — ... public service. No matter what my career, what I’m currently doing, that’s where my heart is.
“... all the skill sets I’ve had throughout the years of my careers, will all come together to do the job very well,” Kern added. “And I’m passionate about it. The most important thing that I’ve found through the fire department, the board of education, is you’ve got to listen to the people around you. You’ve got to listen to your constituents because that’s why you’re elected.”
Schafer told the committee she worked for Johns Manville for 17 years in “business applications” and the sales department. Since then she has been “working with all types of industrial plants from your big steel plants and refineries down to your small industrial plant.”
Noting that she was born and raised in Defiance, Schafer said “I would just love the opportunity to work as a commissioner here — to be able to work for Defiance County, Defiance County people. ... Budgeting is something that with the big projects that I’ve worked on, a lot of times you run into a lot of unforeseen issues. And if you have to go back to the drawing board and cut a budget by a half million or a million dollars on some of these projects, you better know how to budget and budget that money. I would say that would have to be my strength.”
Schindler is a 2003 graduate of Ayersville High School and Four County Career Center, with a background in carpentry, truck driving and telecommunications work and fiber installation. He is in his second term as a Highland Township trustee and, like Kern, also is a lieutenant with the township’s fire department.
He told the committee “there are a lot of changes that have happened in the course of time over our past four years ... and if we don’t evolve, (those) changes won’t make much difference. And we have to continually evolve to make Defiance County better.”
Explaining that he is not a “politician,” Schindler said he enjoys working “for the people.”
“We all want to make a change in this county,” he stated. “We all love this county. The biggest thing is we’ve lost a lot of business in Defiance County, a lot of big business. We need to bring that back to Defiance County, help them out. ... We have small business that we need to help bring back into Defiance County. We need to bring our home town back to our home town and we need to get everybody in Defiance County working toward that goal.”
In the sheriff’s race, Plotts is challenging Doug Engel — the county’s first-term sheriff since his election in 2016 — for the Republican nomination on March 17. However, Plotts did not attend Thursday’s meeting.
“I’m doing the job, which is the love of my life ... .” said Engel, noting his many years with the sheriff’s office. “... I truly believe you learn the job by doing the job. There’s not a facet of the sheriff’s office that I have not been involved in or done up until the point of becoming sheriff (in 2017).
“... I have a great staff that I surrounded myself with,” Engel added. “There’s not a decision made from the sheriff’s office that we don’t first consider the effect on the citizens before we do anything.”
No Democrats have filed for sheriff, so the Plotts-Engel winner could take the next four-year term that is up for election in November 2020 and will begin in January 2021.
Republican incumbent Mick Pocratsky of Hicksville is seeking a second term, while Democrat John Hancock — a Defiance city councilman who will begin a new four-year term in January — also has filed.
Each is unopposed for their party’s nomination in March, and will square off in the November 2020 general election with a four-year term beginning in January 2021 at stake.
Pocratsky attended Thursday’s meeting, and offered some brief remarks.
“I’ve really enjoyed what I have done,” said Pocratsky. “It’s a little bit like an episode of the ‘West Wing’ — what’s going to happen next that we’re going to have to deal with? What’s going to get thrown at us?”
Independent candidates and write-ins who want their names on the November ballot have filing deadlines of March 16 and Aug. 24, respectively, for any of the county positions.
The above candidates also will be asked to participate in a meet the candidates forum tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 27, perhaps at the Defiance Elks Lodge. The central committee approved the event and date Thursday night, along with a hog roast fundraiser on Sept. 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.