World champion

 Photo courtesy of Misty Mack

A Defiance girl earned a world champion title during a recent horse show in Oklahoma.

Lorelei Salyers, 10, daughter of Luke and Autumn (Mack) Salyers of Defiance, won the world champion title in western pleasure class recently at the Pinto World Show in Tulsa, Okla. She also was reserve champion in showmanship and reserve champion in horsemanship.

Salyers, who started showing horses at the age of 3, is a fifth-grader and homeschooled. She plays basketball on the Fairview Middle School team.

Her horse, “A Good Swagger,” aka “Bart,” also won reserve champion senior western pleasure with trainer, Laura Spell.

The family has three generations showing horses. Autumn started showing at the age of 9 and Misty Mack, Lorelei’s grandmother, started showing as an adult.

Mack was in car accident this spring and broke bones in left hand so she hasn’t been able to ride. Her horse was shown in Tulsa and it won world champion junior western pleasure.

Lorelei’s younger sister, Belle Salyers, tied for first in hunter under saddle leadline.

