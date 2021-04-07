The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is implementing change in services to promote social distancing until further notice.

These changes include:

Agency Wide

• The DCGHD office lobby will be limited to two persons in the office at one time.

• Masks shall be worn according to state guidelines

• All essential meetings will be conducted virtually.

Community Health Services

• DCGHD immunization clinics are suspended through April.

• The Matter of Balance and CPR classes continue to be suspended.

• Car Seat Program: Clients will complete the class education portion at home or over the phone with a public health nurse. Once complete, the client will schedule an appointment to come to DCGHD in order to sign papers and receive the car seat.

• Cribs for Kids Program: Clients will complete the class education portion at home or over the phone with a public health nurse. Once complete, the client will schedule an appointment to come to DCGHD in order to sign papers and receive the crib.

• Children with Medical Handicaps Program: Will continue without home visits.

•Lions Club Application: Call DCGHD to speak with a public health nurse for a phone appointment.

Environmental Health Services

Services will be provided as follows:

• Preferred method for issuance of licenses, reviewing plans, and issuing water and sewage permits will take place via phone calls, mailings, faxes, emails and website referrals.

• If necessary, clients can contact a sanitarian and schedule a time to come to DCGHD for review of paperwork.

• The division will continue to investigate food-borne illnesses, food safety complaints, public health nuisance complaints and provide other services. Complaints will be prioritized in accordance with the public health risk.

• Sanitarians will conduct field work in accordance with required inspection frequency.

Birth and Death Certificates

Birth and death certificates can be received in person or by:

• Mail: Download a request form for either a birth or death certificate. Complete the request form and include the signature of the person who is purchasing the certificate. Mail the completed request form along with payment and a self-addressed, stamped business-size envelope. Mail requests are usually processed the same day they are received.

• Order Online: Go to http://defiancecohealth.org/birth-death-records/ and place our order. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. EST in order for our office to process the same day.

WIC

If you are scheduled for a certification or re-certification appointment:

• Do not come in to the office.

• At the time of your appointment WIC staff will call you.

• WIC staff will gather information, complete a diet assessment, and provide nutrition education over the phone.

• You will then be scheduled for another time to come in and load the card.

If you are scheduled for a nutrition education appointment:

• Report to the office at your scheduled appointment time with your ID and WIC card.

For more information, call the Defiance County General Health District at 419-784-3818, or the WIC office at 419-782-7770.

