After many months of meeting cancellations due to COVID, the Defiance County Genealogical Society will resume meetings by holding its annual First Families Reception at 7 p.m. Monday, at St. John United Church of Christ. Masks are encouraged.
To become a First Families member, an applicant must have researched and provided documentation that he or she is directly descended from an individual who settled in Defiance County before 1860.
First Families chairman Mary Scranton will recognize the applicants who have successfully completed the requirements for First Families and encourage them to tell some of the interesting things they learned while researching their ancestors.
Defiance County Genealogical Society meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance. Entry is on the north side of the church from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.