• Defiance County

Food commodities:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be drive up service this month.

Food items for distribution include: orange juice, beef stew pouch, canned sliced potatoes, canned green beans, canned carrots, canned peas, canned corn, canned mix fruit, canned applesauce, canned peaches, canned salmon, egg noodles, rotini noodles, mac & cheese, Toastee O cereal, Crispy Rice cereal, dried pinto beans, raisins, dates, powdered milk, butter, hard boiled eggs, grapes, frozen peach snack cups, chicken leg quarters, pork loin and ground beef.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments