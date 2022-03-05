• Defiance County

Food commodities:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be drive up service this month.

Food items for distribution include: beef stew pouches, canned green beans, canned carrots, canned peas, canned corn, canned black beans, canned applesauce, canned peaches, rotini, Toastee O's, krispy rice cereal, dried pinto beans, raisins, fresh eggs, oranges and pink grapefruit.

