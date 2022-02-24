• Defiance County

Meeting Friday:

The Defiance County Family & Children First Council (FCFC) will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday via Zoom. To obtain Zoom meeting details, contact Julie Voll, FCFC coordinator, at 419-782-6934 or jvoll@defiancecounty.oh.gov no later than 4 p.m. today.

