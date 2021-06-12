• Defiance County

FCFC meeting:

The Defiance County Family & Children First Council (FCFC) will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday via Zoom. To obtain Zoom meeting details, contact FCFC coordinator Julie Voll at 419-782-6934 or jvoll@defiancecounty.oh. gov no later than 4 p.m. the day before the meeting.

