• Defiance County

Meeting set:

The Defiance County Family & Children First Council (FCFC)will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the second floor conference room at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St., Defiance.  Contact Julie Voll, FCFC Coordinator, at 419-782-6934 with any questions.

