HICKSVILLE — Junior fair judging was held this week at the Defiance County Fair. The following is a list of show results:
Sheep
Mallory Peter, senior showmanship, reserve champion lightweight market lamb, reserve champion heavyweight market lamb, reserve champion market lamb; Kaitlyn Zeedyk, intermediate sheep showmanship, champion lightweight market lamb, reserve champion middleweight market lamb, champion heavyweight market lamb, champion market lamb, reserve champion commercial ewe lamb; Elizabeth Bok, junior sheep showmanship; Blake Miller, beginning sheep showmanship, champion essay market lamb; Luke Schroeder, champion middleweight market lamb; Natalee Hitchcock, reserve champion market lamb; Heidi Miller, champion pen of two market lambs; Trisha Baldwin, reserve champion pen of two market lambs; Paul Speiser, champion ewe lamb; Kaylor Martin, champion commercial ewe lamb, champion supreme ewe.
Goats
Erin Reineck, utility senior kid doe, utility does under two years, utility does three years/under four years, born/raised utility doe freshen, utility mother daughter, champion dry utility doe, champion utility milking doe, grand champion utility doe in show; Jaime Reineck, born/raised utility doe — dry, reserve champion utility doe in show; Ethan Walters, Nubian junior kid doe; Emily Wentland, Nubian intermediate kid doe, born/raised utility doe — dry, Nubian does two years/under three years, champion dry Nubian doe, reserve champion Nubian doe in show, Nigerian junior kid doe, born/raised Nigerian doe — dry, champion Nigerian doe, recorded intermediate kid doe, born/raised recorded doe — dry, recorded mother-daughter, champion dry recorded grade doe, grand champion recorded grade doe in show; Benjamin Gumey, Nubian does three years/under four years, grand champion Nubian milking doe, grand champion Nubian doe in show; Rylan Wentland, Nigerian does two years/under three years, Nigerian mother daughter; Madison Gurney, Nigerian does three years/under four, Nigerian does three years/under four, Nigerian does four years/under five, champion Nigerian milking doe, grand champion Nigerian doe in show, reserve champion Nigerian doe in show, best ADGA doe in show, best doe in show overall (utility champ vs. ADGA champ); Marissa Rohlf, Lamancha junior kid doe, Lamancha intermediate kid doe, born/raised Lamancha doe — dry, Lamancha does under two years, Lamancha does two years/under three years, born/raised Lamancha doe fresh, Lamancha mother daughter, champion Lamancha doe, champion Lamancha milking doe, grand champion Lamancha doe in show, reserve champion Lamancha doe in show, AOB junior kid doe, champion dry all other purebreds doe, reserve champion all other purebreds doe in show, reserve best doe in show; Allie Nelson, recorded dry yearling doe, reserve champion recorded grade doe in show; Aiden Smith, AOB dry yearling doe; Hailey Bok, AOB does two years, under three years; born/raised AOB doe freshen, champion all other purebreds milking doe, grand champion all other purebreds doe in show; Raina Bok, AOB mother-daughter; Neva Sheets, intermediate boer kid; McKenna Kimpel, senior boer kid; Julia Garza, dry yearling boer doe; Marissa Retcher, born raised boer/kiko doe — dry; Lanie Sheets, boer does under two years, champion boer/kiko production doe, reserve champion boer/kiko doe in show; Hailey Schultz, boer does two years/under three years, champion dry boer/kiko doe, champion boer/kiko doe in show; Emily Woodbury, boer /kiko born/raised doe freshen, boer/kiko mother-daughter, goat costume class; Bethany Singer, miniature dry yearling doe, miniature born/raised doe dry, miniature doe three years/under four, champion dry miniature doe, champion miniature milking doe, champion miniature doe (utility) in show, reserve champion miniature doe (utility) in show; Owen Speiser, pygmy junior kid doe, pygmy intermediate kid doe, champion dry miniature doe, reserve champion miniature doe (pygmy) in show, reserve champion pygmy wether, pet goat class; Blake Zeedyk, pygmy dry yearling doe, pygmy born/raised doe dry, pygmy does under two years, pygmy does two years under three, pygmy does three years under four, pygmy does four years under five, pygmy does five years and over, pygmy born raised doe freshened, mother-daughter pygmy, champion miniature milking doe, champion miniature doe (pygmy) in show; Trentin Delarber, miniature wether, champion pygmy wether; Anthony Singer, pack class; Bethany Singer, decorated goat pen; Grace Kwiakowski, wether goat cart class.
