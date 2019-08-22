HICKSVILLE — The following are Defiance County fair show results.
Junior fair goats
Chenzie Keber, best senior showmanship, reserve champion born and raised boer market weather; Andrew Timbrook, best intermediate showmanship; Natalie Timbrook, best junior showmanship; Zoe Appel, best beginning showmanship; Blake Zeedyk, pygmy intermediate showmanship; Bethany Singer, pygmy junior showmanship; Anthony Singer, pygmy beginning showmanship; Marissa Rohlf, dairy senior showmanship, overall senior goat showmanship, dairy market goat division winner (twice), champion dairy market wether goat, reserve dairy market wether goat, champion born and raised dairy market wether, reserve champion born and raised dairy market wether; Brody Retcher, boer market goat division winner; Julia Garza, boer market goat divison winner; Logan Schroeder, boer market goat division winner, champion boer market wether goat; McKenna Kimpel, boer market goat division winner; Lanie Sheets, champion born and raised boer market wether, reserve boer market wether goat.
Swine
Mallory Peter, senior showmanship, middleweight class II, reserve champion middleweight market hog, heavyweight class I, champion heavyweight market hog, reserve champion market hog; Dalton Haver, intermediate showmanship; Brett Zeedyk, junior showmanship. middleweight class IV, reserve champion market hog; Olivia Schneider, beginner showmanship; Grace Bok, lightweight class I; Abbi Grant, lightweight class II, reserve champion lightweight market hog; Brook Mavis, lightweight class III, middleweight class I; Jacob Guisinger, lightweight class IV; William Zeedyk, lightweight class V, champion lightweight market hog; Emily Singer, middleweight class III, middleweight class V, champion middleweight market hog, champion market hog; Molly Crall, heavyweight class II; Emma Zeedyk, heavyweight class III; Morgan Burke, heavyweight class IV; Adalyn Zeedyk, pig catch, first in division, champion pig catch; Caleb Sierra, pig catch, first in division, reserve champion pig catch.
