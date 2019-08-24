HICKSVILLE — The following are numerous results from this week’s Defiance County junior fair shows:
Beef
Blaine Grant, beef senior showmanship; Luke Schroeder, beef intermediate showmanship, overall intermediate beef/dairy showmanship, shorthorn plus, reserve champion beef female; Logan Schroeder, beef junior showmanship, overall junior beef/dairy showmanship; Aubrey Hall, beef beginner showmanship, overall beginner beef/dairy showmanship; Cassandra Mavis, daily beef senior showmanship, overall senior beef/dairy showmanship, champion heavyweight dairy steer, champion dairy steer; Molly Crall, dairy beef intermediate showmanship; Owen Stucky, dairy beef junior showmanship; Aeriel Brown, dairy beef beginner showmanship; Tyler Moninger, breeding female class lightweight, champion lightweight beer feeder; Zach Retcher, breeding female class middleweight, breeding female class heavyweight, champion beef female; Luke Webb, champion middleweight dairy feeder, champion dairy feeder; Lily Burkholder, champion lightweight dairy feeder; Brady Zeedyk, champion heavyweight dairy feeder, reserve champion dairy feeder; Abbi Grant, champion middleweight beef feeder, champion beef feeder; Mikayla Timbrook, champion heavyweight beef feeder; Mallory Peter, market beef heifer, reserve champion beef feeder; James Zimmerman, champion lightweight dairy steer; Layne Sheets, champion middleweight dairy steer, reserve champion dairy steer.
