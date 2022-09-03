The Defiance County Fair experienced some pleasant weather and high attendance throughout its week at the fairgrounds in Hicksville, said the fair board’s president, Jerry Sanders.
Although there was some rain over the first weekend that affected numbers mildly, the following weekend made up for it, he reported.
“If I rated it on a scale of 1-10, I’d rate her an 8 1/2 for the week,” Sanders said. “Everyone worked together well and did a good job.”
Sanders reported that the junior fair events were popular, as always, and that they had a full grandstand for the rodeo on Sunday night. Even though there was a schedule switch with the demolition derby, he said that the crowd was actually a little better compared to previous years.
The KOI drag races were fairly well received, and are even returning to the grounds on Sept. 24 for another event, he shared too.
There was also a visit from the Ohio Director of Agriculture, Dorothy Pelanda, on one day of the fair.
However, Sanders revealed that one of the biggest days at the fairgrounds was Senior Day. Apparently, over 400 seniors were served on this day. This, together with the numbers on the other days, made the fair successful in his eyes.
“Last year, the heat just killed us,” he confessed about attendance in 2021. He was thankful for the milder summer weather this time around.
As preparing for a fair is a year-round thing, Sanders said, the board is already prepping things for next year.
The board and the county commissioners are continuing to work with AEP (American Electric Power) to better the electricity needs on the fairgrounds. While Sanders said it was not necessarily an issue this year, he expressed the desire to get “caught up on” electric.
The board is also contemplating new youth events to introduce for next year. As of right now, there are no details worked out on what activity should preside on Wednesday night. Sanders said the board is open for suggestions.
To all that helped put on the fair, Sanders stated, “I just appreciate all of the board members and all of the support from the businesses and sponsors. This isn’t 20 people. This is a community that puts this fair together, that supports the kids and everyone else. This is a community-wide thing, so I just can’t say thank you enough.”
