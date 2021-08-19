HICKSVILLE — The 144th annual Defiance County Fair will run this Saturday through Aug. 28 at the fairgrounds located in this western Defiance County village.
After last year’s fair was severely limited due to the health restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Defiance County Fair Board President Jerry Sanders is looking forward to a full slate of events at this year’s fair.
“Things are shaping up really good,” said Sanders earlier this week. “When I left the fairgrounds Monday evening I felt good about where we were.
“We’ve lowered our admission price from $8 to $5 and raised the age for getting in free to 12-and-under,” said Sanders. We also have a brand new ride company this year — Big O Amusements — and they will be operational when we open the gates on Saturday. We are looking forward to seeing everybody at the fair.”
Kicking off the grandstand events on Saturday at 6 p.m. will be the KOI ATV and truck drag races. As with all grandstand events during the fair (with the exception of the demolition derby, Aug. 28), admission to the grandstand is free. Also on Saturday the crowning of the Junior Fair Royalty will take place at 5 p.m. in the main show arena. The 2021 King and Queen are Blake Zeedyk and Kaitlyn Zeedyk. Members of the court are: Hailey Bok, Claire Shininger, Clara Westrick and Carrie Zeedyk.
Among Sunday’s fair highlights will be antique tractor pulls at 9 a.m., the straw loading contest at 1 p.m. and the kids pedal pull at 2 p.m. Sunday evening’s grandstand entertainment was originally supposed to be a combine demolition derby, but that has been replaced by a rodeo presented by A Bar Rodeo Productions.
“By not having it last year, these guys with the combines kinda got rid of their combines,” explained Sanders. “Scrap prices are through the roof right now, so some more got rid of their combines and we just didn’t have enough to put on a good show.
“The board voted on it (replacement options) and the rodeo won out,” said Sanders. “It will just be bull riding and barrel racing, but it will be good entertainment and a good show.”
Monday will mark a busy day at the grandstands, beginning with the presentation of colors and parade of antique tractors getting started at 6:15 p.m. At 7 p.m. the annual parade of bands will begin, featuring high school marching bands from Defiance County and surrounding counties. At approximately 8 p.m. the 4-H/Fairview Young Farmers pig catch will be held.
The first of two nights of harness racing will take place beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Harness racing will return at 6:30 p.m. Thursday as well. Para-mutuel wagering will be featured both evenings. The wagering possibilities include: win, place, show, daily double, quinella, exacta, trifecta and super-fecta wagers.
Wednesday will be Veterans’ Day and Senior Citizen’s Day at the fair. A special senior citizens’ lunch will take place at noon in the pavillion. Veterans will partake of a bean soup supper at 4 p.m. on the pavillion. At 7 p.m. the Extreme Cheer Challenge will take place in front of the grandstands and, also at 7 p.m., Mutton Bustin’ will be held for the youngsters at the show arena.
Thursday will be Kid’s Day at the fair, with a variety of activities geared toward youngsters throughout the day. Among those activities will be: All-American Petting Zoo/Pig Races at 10 a.m.; science activities in the multipurpose building from 10a.m.-noon; clowns, balloons and face painting from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. under the grandstands; Cloverbuds fun with bubbles from 1-3 p.m. in the multipurpose building; a kids’ raffle drawing at 5 p.m. under the grandstand; free snow cones provided by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m.; and a family movie night at 9:30 p.m. at the Senior Pavillion.
Friday will feature the Junior Fair Livestock Sale beginning at 9 a.m. in the show arena. That evening beginning at 7 p.m., truck pulls will be the featured grandstand entertainment.
Rides will still be going on the final day of the fair, Saturday, Aug. 28, beginning at noon. The final grandstand entertainment for the 2021 Defiance County Fair will be the demolition derby beginning at 6 p.m. Grandstand admission for this event will be $10 with pit passes available for $15.
Sanders is looking forward to visitors seeing improvements that have been made to the fairgrounds since the last time many of them were there, particularly in the campground area.
“We’ve done more on the electric service than we had even intended to,” said Sanders. “ We’ve done some extra, but it is money well spent. We also added another bathroom — a little nicer facility — back in what we call the new campgrounds ... just to make it a little nicer for folks.”
“We also have redone the rabbit and poultry barn,” said Sanders. “We have all new concrete in there, new garage doors and new walk-in doors. There have been a lot of other smaller things, but those are the biggest things.”
