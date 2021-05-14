Plans for a full Defiance County Fair are going forward while an idea for a future building project was presented to county commissioners Thursday.
The county fair board's president, Jerry Sanders, informed commissioners during their regular Thursday session that the board voted last month to proceed with this year's event. A full fair was canceled last year due to the coronavirus situation, although a junior fair was held.
This year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 21-28 at the county fairgrounds in Hicksville.
"... yes we are 100%, and according to the news that was left out yesterday afternoon from the governor I think we're even better," said Sanders, referring to Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement Wednesday that a state mask mandate and health orders will be lifted on June 2.
However, Sanders said the OSU Extension Office in Columbus could make some requirements, but this will not impact the board's decision to proceed with a full fair, he indicated.
Moving to another topic, Sanders and Tracey Backhaus informed commissioners about the board's future plans for a new agricultural hall. This would replace an existing building next to the fairgrounds' pavilion.
They presented commissioners with a rough sketch of their proposal during Thursday's meeting.
If a new agricultural hall containing restrooms, a kitchen and HVAC is built, Sanders believes it would be available for other functions not related to the fair, such as weddings.
"... I think that with the pavilion there we could make something very useful for the community. ... We could have a venue for weddings."
The fairgrounds' multi-purpose building is "sufficient," he said, but it does not have air conditioning.
"Very few venues anymore don't have air in them ...," Sanders noted.
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky called the building proposal "very creative," and said "I like the idea."
As for a project fundraising campaign, Sanders indicated that grants might be one option as well as the county's hotel/motel tax.
Elsewhere on the fairgrounds, Sanders said an ongoing upgrade to the campground's electricity capabilities should be more than 80% complete by fair time.
"I think we're going to get lots of happy people when we get to the fair this year," he said. "We should be over 80% done back in that campground."
Also Thursday, commissioners and Sanders discussed removing a damaged tree next to the pavilion.
Pocratsky noted that large limbs from the tree have come down. He advocates the tree's removal, believing that it poses a potential hazard for the pavilion.
Sanders said the fair board would take care of the brush if the tree is taken down.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Public Safety Coordinator Julie Rittenhouse to receive her quarterly update.
• reviewed 2020 ditch maintenance assessments and proposed maintenance work with Kevin Hancock of the county's soil and water conservation office.
