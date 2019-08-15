HICKSVILLE — It’s time to head to Hicksville for the Defiance County Fair.
The 142nd Defiance County Fair will be Aug. 17-24. There will be some changes to the fair this year. Rides will not open until 1 p.m. Sunday, and there will be some new midway entertainment including an exotic petting zoo and pig races. For the first time since 1957, there will be no harness racing on Friday night either. There also is the new senior citizens pavilion at the fairgrounds for fairgoers to enjoy.
Admission to the fair is $8 for adults and $5 for students ages 9-18. On the last Saturday of the fair, admission is $2 per person. Season tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students ages 9-18.
The fair will kick off at 7 a.m. Saturday. There will be an antique tractor pull at 9 a.m. in the grandstand. Admission is free. The horseshoe pitching contest also will be held at 9 a.m., as will the crowning of the junior fair royalty in the livestock arena.
This year’s junior fair queen is Jenna Baldwin, the daughter of Jeff and Denise Baldwin. The junior fair king is Garrett Bennett, the son of Steve and Amy Bennett. Members of the fair court include attendants Logan Smith, the daughter of Tom and Bridget Smith; and Kelly Limbaugh, the daughter of Mike Limbaugh and Lindsey Niese.
Midway entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. The exotic petting zoo and pig races will have four shows throughout the day. Magic with Eli will perform at the senior citizens pavilion at 2 and 4:30 p.m.
A baked goods auction and wine tasting will be held at 3 p.m. in the ag hall.
The KOI ATV and truck drags, sponsored by Keller Trucking in support of Operation KAVIC, will be held at 6 p.m. at the grandstands. Grandstand admission is free, but infield admission is $10.
Closing out the opening day will be a Catholic mass in the senior citizens pavilion at 9 p.m.
Events on Sunday will begin with a devotional service in the show arena at 8:30 a.m.
Following the service will be the horseshoe pitching contest at 9 a.m. Entry fee is $10. The exotic petting zoo and pig races will have four shows on Sunday starting at 11 a.m., while Marc Dobson’s one-man band will have three shows daily starting at 2 p.m. Other midway entertainment includes Magic with Eli at 2, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. senior citizens pavilion.
There will be plenty of contests as well throughout the day starting with the straw-loading contest at 1 p.m. in the infield. The kids’ pedal pull will be at 2 p.m. in the show arena. Registration starts at 1 p.m. in the multi-purpose building. There is a $1 entry fee. It is sponsored by the Tinora Young Farmers.
The night will end with a rodeo at 7 p.m. in the grandstand. Admission is free.
There will be a lot of fanfare on Aug. 19.
The 4-H Club parade will go through the midway starting at 5 p.m. Then at 6:15 p.m. will be the antique tractor parade at the grandstand followed by the parade of junior fair youth organizations. The parade of bands will be at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstands. Immediately following will be the Fairview Young Farmers’ pig catch.
The exotic petting zoo, pig races and one-man band also will be performing throughout the day on Aug. 19-20.
Harness racing will be the big draw Aug. 20, with free grandstand admission.
It’s veterans day and senior citizens day on Aug. 21.
Senior citizens registration with coffee and donuts will be at 9 a.m. in the senior citizens pavilion. Entertainment at the pavilion will include Marc Dobston’s one-man band at 10 a.m., Mr. Puppet’s vaudeville act at 11 a.m., a senior lunch at noon, bingo at 1 p.m., the Sundown Band from 2-3:30 p.m and the veterans dinner for veterans and their families at 4 p.m.
Two popular events will kick off at 7 p.m. — the Xtreme Cheer Challenge at the grandstand and mutton bustin’ in the show arena. Registration and weigh-in time for mutton bustin’ is from 6-6:45 p.m. in the show arena. Closing out the night will be a youth barn dance at 9 p.m. in the Strausbaugh Arena.
Aug. 22 is kids day with several events planned for young fair goers.
From 10 a.m.-noon there will be science activities in the multipurpose building. There will be clowns, balloons and face painting from 10 a.m.-noon under the grandstand. Kids crafts will be underway from 1-3 p.m. in the multipurpose building as well. At 4:45 p.m. the kids day raffle will be held at the grandstand. The sheriff’s office also will have free sno cones at 7 p.m.
There also will be pig races, the exotic petting zoo, Mr. Puppet and the one-man band on the midway.
The junior fair sweepstakes contest will be held at 6 p.m. in the show arena, while harness racing will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the grandstand.
The fair begins to wind down on Aug. 23. The junior fair livestock show will begin at 9 a.m. in the show arena. The following is this year’s sale order: beef steers, dairy steers, beef feeder calves, dairy feeder calves, goats, rabbits, poultry, sheep, lactating animals, kiss the queen and swine.
The exotic petting zoo and pig races will open at noon.
At 7 p.m., there will be truck pulls at the grandstand. Grandstand seating is free, but infield seating is $10.
The last day of the fair, Aug. 24, will feature a garden tractor pull at 10 a.m. at the grandstand. Weigh-in is at 9 p.m.
The exotic petting zoo and pig races will have one last hurrah at noon.
Closing out the night will be the demolition derby at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for grandstand seating and $15 for infield seats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.