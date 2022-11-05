Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter has filed a petition with county commissioners to vacate public roads for future safety enhancements planned on U.S. 24.
According to a news release issued by county commissioners, Schlatter’s petition proposes to vacate or close parts of Jewell, Flory and Banner School roads, near Defiance northeast of Defiance. This would require a public hearing and commissioners’ approval. This is in preparation for planned safety enhancements to U.S. 24 between Defiance and Napoleon in future years in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Henry County is planning to construct an interchange at Road 17D, north of Okolona and just east of the Defiance County line, with ODOT’s help. Defiance County is planning to build and overpass at Independence Road with state help, but that’s not all. Officials also are planning the establish right-in, right-out turn restrictions onto U.S. 24 from Jewell and Flory roads while Banner School Road — near the Henry County line — would be closed at U.S. 24.
The restricted turns would be added to Jewell and Flory after the proposed Independence Road overpass is opened, according to Schlatter’s petition. The Banner School Road changes would become effective when the Henry County Road 17D interchange opens.
Schlatter isn’t sure of the timeframe for these improvements, noting that the Independence Road overpass is officially slated for 2027, though he’s hopeful it can be moved up to 2025. At any rate, the right-in/right-out changes for Jewell and Flory roads could be brought about pretty quickly.
